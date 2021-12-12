Canaccord Genuity Cuts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 200

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 151.60 ($2.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.94. The company has a market cap of £250.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

