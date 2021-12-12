Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

