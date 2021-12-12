Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

