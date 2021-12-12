Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.83 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $381.72 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.08041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,684.41 or 0.99952212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002770 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,530,157,964 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,953,512 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

