Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.