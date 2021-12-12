CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Shares Up 7.1%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. 25,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 23,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

