CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 345,686 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.