Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Cut to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ceconomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

