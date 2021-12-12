Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Celanese by 141.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 5.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

