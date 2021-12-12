Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 602.69 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. Celsius has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.