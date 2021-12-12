Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.34. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The stock has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

