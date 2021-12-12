Centric Cash (CNS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

