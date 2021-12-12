Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

