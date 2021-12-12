Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

