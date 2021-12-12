Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.