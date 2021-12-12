Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $711,661,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,903,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

