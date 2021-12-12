Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,296 shares of company stock worth $41,929,288 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

