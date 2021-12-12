Chain Guardians Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.