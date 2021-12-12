Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Ben Money Coutts Buys 30 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £154.50 ($204.88).

Shares of Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £265.46 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 512.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.58. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

