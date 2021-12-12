Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Down to $40.25

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $39.35. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

