Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A opened at $156.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

