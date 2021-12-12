Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

