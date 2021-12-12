Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

