Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,736 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 162.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 115,612 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $61.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

