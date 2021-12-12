Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

NYSE CHWY opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

