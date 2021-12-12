CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $30.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 46.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.