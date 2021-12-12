CIBC Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 129.89. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$47.57 and a 52-week high of C$72.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.87.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.