Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 210,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,993,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

