Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,187,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $582,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

