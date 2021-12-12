Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter.

PGJ opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

