Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 20,665 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,536. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

