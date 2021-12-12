Citigroup Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.
In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
