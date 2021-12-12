Citigroup Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

