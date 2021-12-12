CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CNSP stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.21. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

