Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

