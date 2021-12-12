Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

RQI stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

