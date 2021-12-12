Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

RNP stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.