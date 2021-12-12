Coldstack (CLS) Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004221 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $62,892.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.00 or 0.08128886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.47 or 1.00004926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

