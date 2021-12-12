Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 69,500 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $1,371,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter valued at about $5,492,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

