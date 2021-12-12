Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

