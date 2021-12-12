Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) & Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Head to Head Survey

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Commercial Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Commercial Metals $6.73 billion 0.60 $412.86 million $3.39 9.73

Commercial Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial Metals 1 4 2 0 2.14

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. Commercial Metals has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Commercial Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Commercial Metals 6.14% 20.53% 10.07%

Summary

Commercial Metals beats Algoma Steel Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

