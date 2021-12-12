Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $242.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $985.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $983.36 million to $987.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 151,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,510. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

