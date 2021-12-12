Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

