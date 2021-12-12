Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 30,073 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

