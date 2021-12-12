Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 85,896 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,128 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

