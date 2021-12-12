Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.76 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.