Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $10.29 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 347,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

