Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.08% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

