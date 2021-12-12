Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 18,929 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.15% of Diversey worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

