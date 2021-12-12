Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 85,896 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,128 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

