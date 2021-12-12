Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 3,601 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

